Gallinari finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 victory over the Jazz.

Gallinari returned after missing just one game with an ankle concern but managed just 13 points in 25 minutes. His low playing time was likely by design and the fact he was out there for the regular-season finale certainly bodes well for him heading into the playoffs. The Clippers must now face the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs and Gallinari is going to have to be at his absolute best if the Clippers are to even challenge.