Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Plays limited minutes Wednesday
Gallinari finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 victory over the Jazz.
Gallinari returned after missing just one game with an ankle concern but managed just 13 points in 25 minutes. His low playing time was likely by design and the fact he was out there for the regular-season finale certainly bodes well for him heading into the playoffs. The Clippers must now face the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs and Gallinari is going to have to be at his absolute best if the Clippers are to even challenge.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...