Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Pops for 24 in Saturday's win
Gallinari scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.
After missing 38 of the last 40 games with a hip injury, Gallinari has returned and scored 39 points in two contests, helping to pick up some of the scoring slack from Blake Griffin. The Clippers will be relying on a more balanced offensive approach since dealing away their franchise player, so Gallinari should see plenty of the ball in the second half as long as he can avoid any further injuries -- easier said than done for a player who has suited up for more than 63 games just once in the last six campaigns.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Returns to action with 15-point showing•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will remain out for two-game road trip•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.