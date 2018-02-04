Gallinari scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.

After missing 38 of the last 40 games with a hip injury, Gallinari has returned and scored 39 points in two contests, helping to pick up some of the scoring slack from Blake Griffin. The Clippers will be relying on a more balanced offensive approach since dealing away their franchise player, so Gallinari should see plenty of the ball in the second half as long as he can avoid any further injuries -- easier said than done for a player who has suited up for more than 63 games just once in the last six campaigns.