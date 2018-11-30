Gallinari generated 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Gallinari served as a strong complementary source of offense alongside Tobias Harris and Montrezl Harrell, who were the Clippers' top two scorers on the night. The veteran wing has bounced back in fine fashion from a three-point clunker against the Wizards on Nov. 20 by racking up four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts in which he's shot between 42.9 and 70.0 percent. The 30-year-old has been able to remain healthy thus far this season, an excellent development for a player whose medical history has often prevented him from reaching elite-level numbers despite his shooting prowess.