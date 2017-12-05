Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable against Minnesota

Gallinari (hip) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari has missed the last 13 games with a hip injury and was even sent down to the G-League to help with his recovery. If the 29-year-old is unable to play Wednesday, Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell will likely see a slightly increased role during his absence.