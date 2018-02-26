Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Tuesday
Gallinari (hand) is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari was already considered day-to-day, so this doesn't mean much in terms of what we already knew. Look for him to test out the hand during the team's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before final word on his availability is provided. A return from Gallinari would mean less minutes for the likes of Wesley Johnson, Tyrone Wallace and Sam Dekker.
