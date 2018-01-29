Gallinari (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari has been able to get in some work during recent practices and indicated last week that he was feeling close to full strength, so his listing as questionable is only further evidence that he's nearing a return. Look for Gallinari to test everything out during morning shootaround, with another update likely coming shortly after that session. If Gallinari were to return, he'd likely find some restrictions considering the lengthy two-and-a-half-month absence he'd be coming off of. The likes of Tyrone Wallace, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker will all likely see less minutes once Gallinari is given the go ahead for a return.