Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Saturday
Gallinari is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore ankle, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gallinari presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's loss to the Bucks. JaMychal Green would be in line for a bigger role should he ultimately sit. More information on his status should come closer to tip-off.
