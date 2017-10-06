Play

Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Gallinari is questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers due to a foot injury.

According to coach Doc Rivers, Gallinari hurt his foot during the team's game Wednesday and will not practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Blazers. Rivers also mentioned that the injury isn't serious, but they're treating it like it is considering the nature of preseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball