Gallinari (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari was sidelined Monday in Atlanta while dealing with an illness, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision Tuesday. Avery Bradley got the start in Gallinari's absence Monday, but it was Mike Scott who saw the biggest boost in minutes, playing 28 off the bench and scoring 18 points.