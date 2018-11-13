Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ragged shooting night in OT win
Gallinari supplied 14 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.
Gallinari endured a second consecutive sub-30 percent shooting night, but he still found his way to a solid scoring total with near-perfect free-throw shooting and a pair of successful three-point attempts. The 30-year-old also continued his solid work on the boards Monday, and he's now hauled in seven or eight rebounds in half of his six November contests. Despite his current struggles, Gallinari continues to average career bests in scoring (19.0) and rebounds (5.9), while also generating his highest three-point shooting percentage (43.5) since his rookie 2008-09 campaign.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Continues thriving in win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Hits four triples en route to 25 points•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Explodes for season-best scoring total•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Continues strong play in impressive victory•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot in first win of season•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Hot from distance in season opener•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...