Gallinari supplied 14 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.

Gallinari endured a second consecutive sub-30 percent shooting night, but he still found his way to a solid scoring total with near-perfect free-throw shooting and a pair of successful three-point attempts. The 30-year-old also continued his solid work on the boards Monday, and he's now hauled in seven or eight rebounds in half of his six November contests. Despite his current struggles, Gallinari continues to average career bests in scoring (19.0) and rebounds (5.9), while also generating his highest three-point shooting percentage (43.5) since his rookie 2008-09 campaign.