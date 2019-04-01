Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Receives green light
Gallinari (ankle) has been cleared to play Sunday against Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
As expected, Gallinari will be available for Sunday's matchup and should rejoin the starting lineup after missing Saturday's contest with ankle soreness. He's averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his previous five games.
