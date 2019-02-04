Gallinari (back) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Gallinari was hoping to return Tuesday, but the 30-year-old will miss at least one more game -- his 10th straight -- as he continues to battle back spasms. The hope is that Gallinari will be able to return Thursday against the Pacers, though his status likely won't clear up until closer to tipoff.