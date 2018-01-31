Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Returns to action with 15-point showing
Gallinari posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday' 104-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Gallinari has missed a total of 38 games this season due to injury, so while his presence in the starting lineup is a welcome sign, there's really no reason to depend on him in any fantasy format at this point. The Clippers will look like a very different team in a matter of days, so even a healthy Gallinari might find it difficult to be relevant.
