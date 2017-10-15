Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Returns to practice Sunday

Gallinari (foot) returned to practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari sat out the final three games of the preseason with a left foot sprain, but the Clippers were just being overly cautious with their new addition. He returned to practice in full on Sunday, which means he should be good to go for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Lakers. Gallinari will immediately jump in as the team's starting small forward.