Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Friday
Gallinari (hand) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Gallinari has already missed the last three games with a badly bruised left hand, and he'll remain out Friday after undergoing an MRI on Thursday. The Clippers appear to be content to handle Gallinari's status on a game-to-game basis, so consider the veteran questionable to return for Sunday's matchup with the Nets.
