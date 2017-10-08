Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Gallinari (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

As expected, Gallinari will sit out of this weekend's preseason tilt as he tends to his left foot sprain. He'll have an opportunity to suit back up in the Clippers' upcoming matchup with the Kings on Thursday, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the team withhold him from that contest as well. Wesley Johnson will draw the start in Gallinari's place on Sunday.