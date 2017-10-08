Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers
Gallinari (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Gallinari will sit out of this weekend's preseason tilt as he tends to his left foot sprain. He'll have an opportunity to suit back up in the Clippers' upcoming matchup with the Kings on Thursday, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the team withhold him from that contest as well. Wesley Johnson will draw the start in Gallinari's place on Sunday.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Yet to shake off the rust•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Fractures right hand•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Injures hand after throwing punch Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...