Gallinari (back) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is no surprise, as Gallinari said earlier this week that he could miss another week of action. At this point it seems that Gallinari should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons, with more information on his status to come out closer to that game.

