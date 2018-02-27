Gallinari (hand) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari is still nursing a bruised right hand and will now miss his second straight contest because of it. Both Tyrone Wallace and Wesley Johnson should see extended minutes once again in Gallinari's absence, with Wallace being the main benefactor in Friday's game against the Suns. Wallace played a team-high 37 points and posted 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in that time, and he could be in line for higher usage again Tuesday.