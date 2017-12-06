Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Says he'll play Wednesday

Gallinari (hip) said he will play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari has been sidelined for 13 consecutive games with a strained left glute, but was able to practice with the Clippers' G-League affiliate earlier this week and now feels good enough to make his return to the court. That being said, Gallinari is fresh off a lengthy absence, so it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim a role in the top unit and there's a good chance he sees his minutes restricted a bit to ease him back into the swing of things. Season-long owners can probably activate Gallinari, though he'll be an extremely risky DFS play Wednesday. Continue to monitor his status up until tip off to make sure he's in the lineup as expected. Wesley Johnson could see a slight drop in his minutes, though he'll likely see time at both forward spots, so it may not be a huge decline. Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell are also candidates to lose minutes.