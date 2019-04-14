Gallinari registered 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

Gallinari was held in check offensively, but he salvaged his stat line by providing solid returns in the rebounding and steal departments. Still, the team's go-to option in the starting lineup will need to find a way to score a lot more efficiently than this if the Clippers are going to threaten the Warriors here in round one.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...