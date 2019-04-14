Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 15 points in Saturday's loss
Gallinari registered 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.
Gallinari was held in check offensively, but he salvaged his stat line by providing solid returns in the rebounding and steal departments. Still, the team's go-to option in the starting lineup will need to find a way to score a lot more efficiently than this if the Clippers are going to threaten the Warriors here in round one.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Plays limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Available for finale•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Officially probable for finale•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play after all•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Inactive Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...