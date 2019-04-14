Gallinari registered 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

Gallinari was held in check offensively, but he salvaged his stat line by providing solid returns in the rebounding and steal departments. Still, the team's go-to option in the starting lineup will need to find a way to score a lot more efficiently than this if the Clippers are going to threaten the Warriors here in round one.