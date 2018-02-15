Gallinari scored 20 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding nine rebounds and an assist in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 win over the Celtics.

He's now scored at least 15 points in seven straight games since returning from a hip injury Jan, 30, averaging 20.1 points, 6.0 boards and 2.4 three-pointers over that stretch. The Clippers have adapted a more balanced offensive approach since trading away Blake Griffin, and Gallinari is thriving in that environment.