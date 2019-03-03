Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win
Gallinari registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Knicks.
Gallinari produced a quality stat line and didn't need to log heavy minutes in order to do so. Given that the Clippers take on the Lakers in a crucial Monday night matchup, it's likely for the best that Gallinari was permitted to rest more than usual. With three days of rest on the horizon following Monday's massive bout, Gallinari should be expected to log no shortage of minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scoring-heavy line in win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Perfect from the stripe Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Won't face minutes limit•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Boosts offense in big win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Decent outing in return•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...