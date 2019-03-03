Gallinari registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Knicks.

Gallinari produced a quality stat line and didn't need to log heavy minutes in order to do so. Given that the Clippers take on the Lakers in a crucial Monday night matchup, it's likely for the best that Gallinari was permitted to rest more than usual. With three days of rest on the horizon following Monday's massive bout, Gallinari should be expected to log no shortage of minutes.