Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 25 points in overtime win
Gallinari totaled 25 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-119 victory over the Suns.
Gallinari was crucial Monday, getting to the free-throw line down the stretch to help the Clippers to a hard-fought victory over a dogged Suns outfit. He ended with 11-of-12 from the stripe, continuing his fantastic start to the season. He looks as healthy as he has been in a number of years and thus far, the risk has paid off for those who drafted the Italian.
