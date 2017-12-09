Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 25 points Saturday

Gallinari scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 win against Washington.

In his second game back from a hip injury, Gallinari found his scoring rhythm to the tune of a season-high 25 points on Saturday. In nine games, the Clippers forward averaged 12.6 points before missing the next 13 games. While it was not the most efficient shooting performance (8-of-19), Gallinari put up points more like the player who averaged 18.2 points in 63 games with Denver in 2016-17.