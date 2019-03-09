Gallinari totaled 34 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-110 victory over the Thunder.

Gallinari did most of his damage at the free-throw line Friday, hitting 12-of-15 from the charity stripe. He and Lou Williams combined for 74 of the Clippers 118 points, both players shooting in excess of 50 percent from the floor. It has been a fantastic season for the Italian, and despite one moderately serious injury, he has been reasonably healthy, rewarding those who took a risk on him in their drafts.