Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores career-high 28 points in win
Gallinari posted 28 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-101 ein over the Mavericks.
While Lou Williams usually serves as the spark plug for the Clippers, there's no question that Gallinari supplanted him in that role on Monday. In a game with many lead changes, Gallinari would pop in a shot or grab a board at all the right moments, and there's no question that he wants to nail down the small forward job now that he's back from the hip injury that sidelined him for 38 games this season.
