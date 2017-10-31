Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 19 in Monday's loss

Gallinari scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 141-113 loss to the Warriors.

The 29-year-old led the Clippers in scoring on the evening, and while Gallinari has scored in double digits in every game so far this season, his 27.0 percent shooting from three-point range so far offers plenty of room for improvement in his numbers. He gets a solid matchup Wednesday at home against a Mavs squad that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in three-point defense at 37.8 percent.