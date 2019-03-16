Gallinari finished with 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Bulls.

Gallinari started and played 34 minutes Friday after earlier being listed as questionable. He was excellent from the field, hitting 10 of his 14 shot attempts, including a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. The minor ankle concern did not appear to be a factor and barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Nets.