Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 27 points Friday
Gallinari finished with 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Bulls.
Gallinari started and played 34 minutes Friday after earlier being listed as questionable. He was excellent from the field, hitting 10 of his 14 shot attempts, including a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. The minor ankle concern did not appear to be a factor and barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Nets.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Good to go for Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Nursing minor ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Will rest Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Efficient shooting night in victory•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...