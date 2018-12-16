Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 28 points in loss
Gallinari finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Thunder.
Gallinari had his highest scoring game of December, dropping a team-high 28 points in Saturday's loss. This was also the most three-pointers he has hit since his last 28 point game and the fairytale run continues. He is the 25th ranked player for the season which almost certainly blows his ADP out of the water in all formats. As long as he remains healthy he is going to be putting up solid numbers.
