Gallinari totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Gallinari paced the starting five in scoring on a night when the Clippers bench largely stole the spotlight thanks to the efforts of Montrezl Harrell (32 points) and Lou Williams (21 points). Gallinari didn't do much else but score, but his proficiency from distance was critical to the high-scoring win. The 30-year-old wing continues to be a steady source of scoring, and the 18.9 points per game he's averaging following Monday's tally checks in as the second-highest figure of his career.