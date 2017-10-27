Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Season-high scoring total Thursday

Gallinari managed 16 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Gallinari is still undeniably struggling with his shot, but he's managed to up his scoring totals in every game he's played this season due to sheer volume and excellent work at the charity stripe. Thursday's outing was a perfect example, as he shot just 30.8 percent from the field but cashed in on all of his season-high eight visits to the free-throw line. Gallinari's shot is bound to eventually come around, but for the moment, he's sporting a 31.4 percent success rate from the field, including 23.8 percent from long distance.