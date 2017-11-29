Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Seen shooting at practice Wednesday

Gallinari (hip) was observed shooting prior to Wednesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Gallinari has missed the past 10 games while dealing with a hip injury. He indicated on Nov. 20 that he would be out another 7-to-10 days -- a timeline that we've reached. That said, it's still unclear when he'll be ready for game action, though he should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.