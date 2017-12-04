Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Sent for G-League rehab stint

Gallinari (hip) was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Gallinari has been sidelined 13 consecutive games with a hip injury, but appears to be nearing a return and will now head to the G-League to take the next step in his recovery. Look for Gallinari to practice with the Clippers' affiliate over the next few days, as he'll be eased back into the swing of things after a lengthy absence. Gallinari is fully expected to miss at least a game or two more, though continue to monitor his practice availability the rest of the week to see how he's responded to the increase in activity.