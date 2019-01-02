Gallinari delivered 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Gallinari stepped up with a trademark offensive performance to co-lead the first unit in scoring alongside Tobias Harris. It was the second straight 21-point effort for the 30-year-old, who continues to be blessed with good health and is providing the best production of his long NBA tenure as a result. Gallinari's points (19.6), rebounds (6.3), overall shooting percentage (45.7) and three-point shooting percentage (46.0) are all career highs, and just as important given his checkered medical past, he's suited up for 36 of a possible 37 games.