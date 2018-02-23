Gallinari turned in 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.

Gallinari had a rough shooting night overall, but he did manage to drain a jaw-dropping 47-footer at the buzzer just before intermission. The nine-year veteran sandwiched two sub-40-percent efforts from the floor around the All-Star break, a stark departure from the success he'd enjoyed in four of his first five games back from an extended absence due to a glute injury. Despite the recent downturn, Gallinari has still scored at least 15 points in all eight contests since returning to action, and he projects to remain a pivotal source of offense for the remainder of the campaign.