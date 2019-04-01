Gallinari (ankle) furnished 27 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 113-96 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Gallinari shook off the ankle soreness that had sidelined him for Saturday's win over the Cavaliers and led all players in both scoring and rebounding on the night. The veteran wing has stepped up his game significantly since the All-Star break, averaging 23.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 49.4 percent shooting in the 17 games over that span. Gallinari also averaged a robust 14.5 shot attempts per game during March, his highest figure in a full month this season. With Los Angeles marching toward the postseason, the 30-year-old should see abundant usage in any game he suits up for down the stretch.