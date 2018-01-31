Gallinari (hip) will start at forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Gallinari will be making his return to the lineup Tuesday after sitting out the last 25 games due to a left glute injury. with Blake Griffin traded to the Pistons, and Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris not cleared to play for the Clippers yet, Gallinari will immediately claim a spot in the top unit. The fact that he's coming off such a lengthy absence likely means he'll be on some restrictions, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for the time being.