Gallinari poured in 25 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Gallinari led the starting five with another outstanding shooting effort, the type that's become more and more commonplace for him during what's turning into a career season. The 30-year-old has opened 2019 by shooting 54.5 percent or better in three of his first seven games, and his 66.7 percent success rate from distance Monday was his best of the new calendar year thus far. Gallinari has totaled 20 or more points in five of those contests overall, adding to a career-best average of 19.7 points over his first 42 games.