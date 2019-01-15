Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Stays hot from field in defeat
Gallinari poured in 25 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Gallinari led the starting five with another outstanding shooting effort, the type that's become more and more commonplace for him during what's turning into a career season. The 30-year-old has opened 2019 by shooting 54.5 percent or better in three of his first seven games, and his 66.7 percent success rate from distance Monday was his best of the new calendar year thus far. Gallinari has totaled 20 or more points in five of those contests overall, adding to a career-best average of 19.7 points over his first 42 games.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Drains three treys in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Locked in with shot during win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another impressive effort Friday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Solid scoring tally in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.