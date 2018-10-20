Gallinari registered 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 108-92 win over the Thunder on Friday.

This is the type of production Gallinari has proven capable of providing when healthy, which has unfortunately been a relative rarity for him throughout his career. The sharpshooting veteran's 62.5 percent success rate Friday was a team high, and Gallinari has encouragingly started the season off near perfect from three-point range. Factoring in his 80.0-percent showing from distance against the Thunder, Gallinari has now drained 66.7 percent of his 12 three-point attempts over the first two games. If he can remain similarly successful from behind the arc, Gallinari's fantasy stock will soar while serving as one of the focal points of the Clippers' offense.