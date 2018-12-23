Gallinari scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 win over the Nuggets.

He tied Tobias Harris for the team lead in scoring as Gallinari posted 20-plus points for the fourth straight game. The 30-year-old is on pace for a career year, but he's actually found another gear in December, averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers through 11 games.