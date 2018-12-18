Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Strong offensive contributions in loss
Gallinari pitched in 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 131-127 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.
It was another trademark Gallinari line, one that included solid production across multiple categories and led to his fifth 20-point effort of December. The 10-year veteran's night could have been even bigger with just a slight uptick in accuracy, as he fell below 40 percent from the field for the first time in five games. Gallinari's fantasy owners have to be pleased with both his good health and production, as he's played in 29 out of a possible 30 games and is currently averaging the second-most points of his career (19.1), a figure he's largely achieved on the strength of a career-best 45.1 percent success rate from three-point range.
