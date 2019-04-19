Gallinari produced just nine points (2-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 loss to Golden State.

Gallinari made just 2-of-13 from the field in Thursday's blowout loss, finding himself riding the pine down the stretch as the Clippers went with their reserved to close out the game. He had been much better than this coming into the game and will need to get things going once again if the Clippers hope to level the series at 2-2 Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...