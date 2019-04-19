Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from the field in loss
Gallinari produced just nine points (2-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 loss to Golden State.
Gallinari made just 2-of-13 from the field in Thursday's blowout loss, finding himself riding the pine down the stretch as the Clippers went with their reserved to close out the game. He had been much better than this coming into the game and will need to get things going once again if the Clippers hope to level the series at 2-2 Sunday.
