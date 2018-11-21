Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Gallinari registered three points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 loss to the Wizards.
Gallinari returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday's matchup with the Hawks due to an illness. It's unclear whether Gallinari was still affected by that in this one, though it seems at least a little bit likely. However, he'll now have a few days to rest up for Friday's tilt with the Grizzlies.
