Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles with shot in debut

Gallinari (foot) managed 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.

Perhaps there was a bit of rust after he missed the last three exhibitions with a foot sprain, as Gallinari has a ragged night shooting the ball Thursday. He especially struggled from in front of the arc, draining just one of his seven shots from two-point range. The veteran forward is capable of much better production, and he'll be expected to provide it so as to take pressure off the duo of Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Gallinari will look to heat up in a favorable matchup against the Suns on Saturday night.