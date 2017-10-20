Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Struggles with shot in debut
Gallinari (foot) managed 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.
Perhaps there was a bit of rust after he missed the last three exhibitions with a foot sprain, as Gallinari has a ragged night shooting the ball Thursday. He especially struggled from in front of the arc, draining just one of his seven shots from two-point range. The veteran forward is capable of much better production, and he'll be expected to provide it so as to take pressure off the duo of Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Gallinari will look to heat up in a favorable matchup against the Suns on Saturday night.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Friday vs. Lakers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Out Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Doubtful Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....