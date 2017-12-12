Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Suffers setback, ruled out Monday

Gallinari (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors after suffering a setback to a previous injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gallinari has played in just two contests following a 13-game absence because of a strained glute, and reportedly aggravated it in the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup with the Wizards. He'll now sit out Monday and the expectation is that he'll miss a couple more games as well, though an exact timetable has not been established. With Gallinari heading back to the inactive list, look for Wesley Johnson to shift back over to small forward, with guys like Montrezl Harrell, Jamil Wilson and Sam Dekker picking up added minutes in the frontcourt.