Gallinari (hand) is targeting a return March 27 against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

The Clippers are heading out on a four-game road trip starting Tuesday against the Timberwolves and Gallinari reportedly didn't travel with the team. However, he did have his hand reevaluated in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which provided some positive news and will likely allow him to get back on the floor by the end of March. He's tentatively targeting a matchup with the Bucks on March 27, though it will likely depend on how his hand responds to an increase in activity over the next week or so. Look for additional updates to be provided once he's back at practice.