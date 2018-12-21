Gallinari provided 32 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 125-121 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Gallinari matched the exploits of rookie sensation Luka Doncic on the other end of the floor basket for basket, leading to a team-high scoring total. The veteran sharpshooter's red-hot night led to his second tally of better than 60 percent from the floor over the last three games, and he also extended his streak of multiple made three-pointers to four contests. Gallinari also kept up his typically solid contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet, even recording multiple blocks for the first time since Nov. 28. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's averaging an impressive 20.7 points (on 47.3 percent shooting), 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 10 December games.