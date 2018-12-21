Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Team-high scoring haul in win
Gallinari provided 32 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 125-121 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
Gallinari matched the exploits of rookie sensation Luka Doncic on the other end of the floor basket for basket, leading to a team-high scoring total. The veteran sharpshooter's red-hot night led to his second tally of better than 60 percent from the floor over the last three games, and he also extended his streak of multiple made three-pointers to four contests. Gallinari also kept up his typically solid contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet, even recording multiple blocks for the first time since Nov. 28. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's averaging an impressive 20.7 points (on 47.3 percent shooting), 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 10 December games.
More News
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Strong offensive contributions in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores team-high 28 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 25 points in overtime win•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Low-end double-double Saturday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Comes up clutch Monday•
-
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Another solid all-around line•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...