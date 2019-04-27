Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Team-high scoring in series finale
Gallinari mustered 29 points (11-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during the Clippers' 129-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
Gallinari easily paced the Clippers in scoring on the night, but his efforts ultimately weren't enough. The 30-year-old followed up an impressive regular season with a solid first-round series, although his shooting against the Warriors was notably less efficient than it was during the campaign. The veteran will look to help the Clippers take the next step in the 2019-20 campaign and will once again project for a high-usage role in Los Angeles' attack.
