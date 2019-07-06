Galllinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be traded to the Thunder from the Clippers along with five draft picks in exchange for Paul George, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Galllinari averaged a career-high 19.8 points per game last season and should be a major factor in the Oklahoma City offense. However, his role could be in flux playing next to Russell Westbrook.

