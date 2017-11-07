Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Travels with team, but uncertain for Tuesday
Gallinari (hip) joined the Clippers for their three-game road trip this week, but is uncertain to play Tuesday against the Spurs, Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I can barely walk," Gallinari said Monday. "I've been having pain the past two or three games and now it's getting to a point where I'm having problems walking so I've got to take care of it."
Based on Gallinari's comments, it seems more likely than not that he'll be sidelined for the first time all season Tuesday after the bruised left hip limited him to just 13 minutes in the Clippers' last game Sunday against the Heat. Prior to that contest, Gallinari had been averaging 34.3 minutes per game over the Clippers' first eight bouts, so it may make sense for the team to hold the oft-injured forward out for a little bit in order to avoid a longer-term issue. If Gallinari is in fact sidelined, Wesley Johnson would likely be the main beneficiary; Johnson played a season-high 33 minutes Sunday, finishing with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block.
